All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows. And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off.

Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever (especially for Supernatural with what Jensen Ackles said at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour), but it's for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows.

For 15 seasons, Supernatural's Ackles and Jared Padalecki have hunted demons as brothers Sam and Dean Winchester. It was their decision to end the season—CW boss Mark Pedowitz previously gave them that power—and it wasn't one they made lightly.