by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 7:00 PM
At the crack of dawn one morning in August 2015, Lamar Odom ran into Khloe Kardashian outside a SoulCycle gym in Beverly Hills.
Kardashian—who'd filed for divorce from the former NBA player two years prior—was heading inside for a 6 a.m. class. Surprised to see him and upset by his altered state of mind, she didn't entertain Odom's appearance but wondered fiercely thereafter if he'd been tipped off to her location by someone she knew. And if that was the case, who did it?
"I found out that mom's lying to me," Khloe informed older sister Kim Kardashian during Sunday's new KUWTK. "This SoulCycle thing is all a lie."
Earlier, Kris Jenner received a text midway through at-home press interviews. The release of Odom's 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light—which detailed a lengthy battle with addiction, one that ultimately catalyzed the downfall of his marriage and nearly cost him his life—reignited conversation about the alleged informant behind his unfortunate run-in with Khloe almost half a decade before.
"Khloe blames me, thinking that I told Lamar where she was going to be," Kris explained. "And that never happened."
Except according to Lamar's book, it did. "He's accused me of setting up the whole SoulCycle thing all over again," said the Kar-Jenner matriarch, who was initially implicated by her daughter's ex in the press shortly after their 2015 encounter. "I'm trying to do damage control because I know when Khloe sees this, it's going to set her off again."
Meanwhile, at Kim's house, True Thompson's mom tried piecing together what actually happened.
"The only reason why I feel like my mom did disclose my whereabouts [to Lamar] is because, how would he know where I was going at 5:30 in the morning?" she pointed out, adding that Kris probably didn't realize the severity of Lamar's "emotional distress" at the time. "And I think she just kind of retreated and got nervous to admit that she potentially could've put me in harm's way. So she's just denying it," Kardashian finished.
Whether there was truth to her suspicion or not, Kris did spend the majority of Sunday's episode screening Khloe's calls. When the Revenge Body host had had enough, she finally managed to corner her mother with help from Scott Disick, who faked sick in hopes of luring the momager to his home for what would ideally be an unexpected chat with Khloe.
The scheme unfolded as planned, and after walking in on Kris spoon-feeding soup to the Flip It Like Disick star, Khloe was finally able to get down to business. "I literally can't get you on the phone for three seconds and all of a sudden you just have a free day where you can just sit here and hand-feed Scott?" she asked pointedly.
Continuing the confrontation during a joint confessional interview, Kris admitted that the resurfaced SoulCycle issue "scared the s--t" out of her because she didn't want it to come between them again. And though Khloe assured it was water under the bridge, she still encouraged Kris to come clean about the Lamar incident if she was in fact the source responsible.
"You know, if you would like to confess anything, this is our confessional," she tried.
But Kris swore she "didn't do it," and Khloe accepted her answer. "OK, we're still gonna deny 'til we die," she joked, to which her mother enthusiastically reiterated, "Deny 'til we die."
So, um, that settles it then?
Lamar's memoir colored much of this week's Kardashians episode. Following his first press interview about Darkness to Light—in which he told ABC News' Juju Chang he owed his ex-wife and her family a "big time" apology on Good Morning America—Khloe reached out to him via text message with a brief comment regarding one of its anecdotes and later unblocked his number.
"So, he called me and he's like, 'I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I'm just so happy,'" she recounted to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. "He was like, 'I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'"
In the end, Khloe decided against an in-person meetup, considering Lamar's new relationship and not wanting to overstep.
"I love him and I have so much respect for him and I only want beautiful things to come his way," she said in conclusion. "But you know, the past is the past for a reason sometimes."
