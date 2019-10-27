At the crack of dawn one morning in August 2015, Lamar Odom ran into Khloe Kardashian outside a SoulCycle gym in Beverly Hills.

Kardashian—who'd filed for divorce from the former NBA player two years prior—was heading inside for a 6 a.m. class. Surprised to see him and upset by his altered state of mind, she didn't entertain Odom's appearance but wondered fiercely thereafter if he'd been tipped off to her location by someone she knew. And if that was the case, who did it?

"I found out that mom's lying to me," Khloe informed older sister Kim Kardashian during Sunday's new KUWTK. "This SoulCycle thing is all a lie."

Earlier, Kris Jenner received a text midway through at-home press interviews. The release of Odom's 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light—which detailed a lengthy battle with addiction, one that ultimately catalyzed the downfall of his marriage and nearly cost him his life—reignited conversation about the alleged informant behind his unfortunate run-in with Khloe almost half a decade before.

"Khloe blames me, thinking that I told Lamar where she was going to be," Kris explained. "And that never happened."