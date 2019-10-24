by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 7:00 AM
There's no love lost between Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick. The beef between the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars has been well-documented, all stemming from Angelina claiming Jenni's boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello groped her in Las Vegas. The fighting has played out on social media, and now in the clip below, on TV.
"How much do you commit to a lie?" Jenni asks Angelina, to the delight of their Jersey Shore costars Vinny Guadagnino and PJ Pauly D. "I would be the same way if I felt guilty, too. It's fine."
"I never tried to kiss your man," Angelina says.
In the clip above, the two go back and forth over whether or not Angelina's nipple is pierced. "It's so crazy how a pierced nipple just sparked World War III over here. Insane!" Pauly said.
"I'm not the one kissing other men, showing my vagina and oiling somebody else…" Jenni says.
"I don't even think your man's hot," Angelina says.
Deena Nicole Cortese tries to keep the peace, but it's not great.
"What are you, f—king stupid?" Jenni says.
You can feel the tension in the room, but at least Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he's enjoying being out of the hot seat for once.
Jenni says the reason Angelina has issues in her relationship is because she disrespects her man, and that's when Angelina brings up the "d word"–divorce.
"Relax and deal with your own f—king divorce. All I know is that she's a deflector, she deflects and she's a hypocrite. She's a f—king bulls—t artist and she's lying right now about me and her 24-year-old sperm bank f—king donor boyfriend. Sorry, don't want your man," Angelina says in a confessional.
But Jenni's reasons for not wanting her divorce on TV seem sound. "Because I respect my kids and I respect my ex-husband. That's how you get a divorce. And you take note to motherf—ker," Jenni says, pointing at Ronnie.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.
