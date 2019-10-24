Demi Moore is still dropping jaw-dropping revelations weeks after the release of he bombshell her memoir.

During an appearance on Wednesday's The Late Late Show, the actress sat down with host James Corden to play an epic round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." While the gruesome game was simple—either spill the tea or take a bite out of some of the grossest food on the market—the outcome was shocking.

"You are viewed as a pioneer for equal pay for women in Hollywood," Corden said to his guest. "Who is an actor you've worked with who got paid more money than you that didn't deserve to?"

"Oh, oh," the superstar, 56, quipped. "Where do I start the list?" (Refresher: Throughout her decades-long career, Moore has starred alongside the likes of Patrick Swayze, Michael Douglas, Woody Harrelson and many more.)

She mulled over her options before teasing, "OK, I don't know if I could say he didn't deserve. That's not necessarily up to me to say."