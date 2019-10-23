Blake Lively Isn't Afraid to Pick Ryan Reynolds' Nose for His Birthday

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 5:10 PM

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Livelysure knows how to pick 'em!

She proved this in her birthday tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds, which featured a selfie of her sticking her finger up his nostril. Cute!

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds," she quipped. She also tagged herself as Gisele Bündchen, perhaps because she found a similarity in appearance for this specific photo?

It appears the couple is celebrating Ryan's 43rd birthday on the east coast, because fans spotted stunning autumn leaves behind the pair, something that isn't likely to occur in Los Angeles. Plus, Ryan shared a selfie with a serene-looking lake in the background, in addition to some balloons.

Meanwhile, well-wishes continue to flood in for the star. His mom wished him a happy birthday via ukulele, while Salma Hayektook a note from his book for her birthday tribute. 

Jake Gyllenhaal Has Nothing to Say to Ex-BFF Ryan Reynolds

On Instagram the Hitman's Bodyguard star shared a few photos of herself with Ryan and their co-star Samuel L. Jackson, but conveniently cropped Ryan out of all the photos. She joked, "Happy birthday to one of my dear friends Ryan Reynolds. Love sharing the screen with you."

It's only fair that Salma is able to poke fun at Ryan. After all, Ryan does the exact same thing to his wife!

For example, for her birthday this year, the Deadpool star chose to post a few decidedly unflattering photos of his wife. This was par for the course though since in 2017 he barely posted a photo of her at all. 

At this point, it's safe to say that these practical jokes are just Blake and Ryan's way of saying 'I love you.' 

Happy birthday, Ryan!

