Joe and Teresa Giudice Spend 20th Anniversary Apart Ahead of Tell-All Interview

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 5:06 PM

It's safe to say this isn't the happiest anniversary for Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice.

Today marks 20 years since the couple said "I Do" in a special wedding ceremony. And instead of a romantic date night or lavish party for friends and family, the pair is getting used to their new reality.

Teresa remains focused on raising the couple's four daughters in New Jersey while Joe continues to spend time in Italy after being released from U.S. ICE custody.

Instead of heartfelt anniversary posts on social media, Teresa simply chose to post an Instagram that read, "Looking towards the weekend like…"

As for the couple's eldest daughter Gia Giudice, she posted a link about their parent's upcoming special with Andy Cohen.

"My mom and dad are telling all," she teased with a photo of Joe and Teresa.

So what exactly is happening this weekend? E! News has learned the couple recently sat down for an interview with Andy that will air Sunday.

Titled The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, the special will hopefully provide answers to the couple's situation that has made front-page headlines for the past several months.

And while Joe is expected to appear via satellite from Italy for his interview, the family is expected to visit the European country in the future.

Back in March, Joe was released from federal prison after serving under three years for fraud. While he tried to appeal his deportation case, the Bravo star and his legal team recently asked a court to lift his stay of removal so he can be released from U.S. custody and travel to and reside in Italy while awaiting the outcome of his case.

"We've come a long way and I'm happy I have four beautiful daughters,"  Teresa previously shared with E! News when discussing her family situation. "They're strong and I'm happy to have them. I'm their rock, they're my rock and I'm glad we have each other."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

