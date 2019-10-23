Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Won't Face Felony Charge Over Alleged Jen Harley Fight

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 5:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has escaped a felony charge stemming from his alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley

Nearly three weeks ago in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 4, the Jersey Shore star was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping of his and Jen's 1-year-old daughter. Now, E! News can confirm that the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has officially deferred Ronnie's case to the City Attorney.

A spokesperson with the City Attorney's Office says there are currently plans to "review" the case and allegations against Ronnie. A misdemeanor domestic violence charge is punishable by a maximum of one year in county jail. According to a previous report from TMZ, the D.A.'s Office also declined charging Ronnie with kidnapping. 

Prior to the latest development, authorities placed the reality TV star under an emergency protective order that required him to stay 100-yards away from Jen. 

Watch

Vinny & Ronnie on Who's Going to Jail on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

After posting $100,000 bond, Ronnie's attorney told E! News in a statement, "The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."

Meanwhile, Jen's attorney maintained she was a "victim of a crime," explaining to us, "Her concern is to protect herself and her daughter. She is going to do what is necessary to protect her daughter's interests and health."

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Instagram

Just hours before the reported violence broke out, Ronnie and Jen confirmed they had reconciled by attending a Hollywood party together. Needless to say, this on-again, off-again couple has since officially called it quits.

"They both are acknowledging the relationship is over," a source told E! News. "They are looking at this incident as a no turning back point. Both Ronnie and Jen now clearly see being together is not in the best interest of their daughter."

Over the weekend, Ronnie documented time spent with their little girl, Ariana

E! News has reached out to both Ronnie and Jen's camps for comment.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jersey Shore , Arrests , Reality TV , Celebrities , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.