Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif have met their fair share of real-life dolls on Botched.

While some patients have aspired to look like Barbie and Ken, others have hoped that the docs would work their medical magic to transform them into blow-up dolls. In fact, one patient admitted to undergoing five boob jobs, liposuction, Botox and more in her quest to look like a doll.

"I grew up in a home where you always let everyone think that your life is perfect. You always smile, you never let anyone see that you're upset. So, I used my dolls a lot to kind of escape," Blondie Bennett noted. "As I got to be a teenager, I started to think to myself, 'Why can't I be a real-life doll?'"

Since many of these doll-enthusiasts wanted extreme surgeries, the doctors were unable to give them the answers they were hoping for.

"Human Ken Doll" Rodrigo Alves faced this very situation when he met with Drs. Dubrow and Nassif. In the video above, Alves claimed (at that time) he had undergone 42 plastic surgeries and spent around $450,000.