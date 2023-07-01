Inside Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Incredibly Private Marriage

Watch : Hilarie Burton Morgan Talks FUN Moments From One Tree Hill

Celebrity couples tend to fall into one of two camps.

There are the public and very online pairs that roast each other on social media, work through marriage problems on their shared podcasts and take to YouTube to divulge their origin stories. They talk about mandatory date nights and their partner's penchant for buying flowers just because or leave love notes in the medicine cabinet. It's all very sweet and gives us a reason to comment #goalssssss and instruct our significant others to step up their game.

And then there are those who feel they've turned over a certain portion of their private lives to fans and that their relationship is the one thing that they can keep to themselves. They rarely offer personal anecdotes in interviews, shut down any line of questioning that could lead to their romance and wouldn't dare subject themselves to a shared red carpet stroll.