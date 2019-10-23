Halsey and Evan Peters Fuel Romance Rumors After Displaying PDA

Well, well, well. Look who's been spotted together again!

Just a few short weeks after Halsey and Evan Peters sparked romance rumors, the Hollywood stars were spotted hanging out in Southern California again. And yes, they were looking like more than just friends.

In a photo obtained by E! News, the "Bad at Love" singer was seen with her arm around the actor after enjoying a meal at Sweet Butter in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

And in other pictures posted on social media, Halsey appeared to be playfully touching Evan's face while enjoying a sunny Southern California day.

The singer was in town to perform at CBS Radio's We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl where she served as a surprise guest.