Naomi Campbellwas a supermodel surrounded but alone.

While the runway icon is one of the most famous figures in fashion history, as she recalled to WSJ. Magazine at the WSJ Tech Live conference, she was long the token black model in a sea of uniform skin tone.

On the topic of tokenism in the industry today, Campbell was asked if she can tell the "red flags." While she did not want to name brands, she said there have "been a few recently."

"I'm not gonna call people out and I have to believe that everybody is coming from a good place," she said in footage fro the event exclusively shared with E! News. "We'll discover as we go along—we will know who is doing it for the token and who is doing it for real."