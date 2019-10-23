Kaitlynn Carter Admits She's "Been Through Some S--t" as Miley Cyrus Moves On

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 5:20 AM

Kaitlynn Carter

Kaitlynn Carter isn't afraid to tell it like it is.

The Hills: New Beginnings star acknowledged she's been through a lot lately after being judged by a follower on Instagram.

It all happened after the celebrity posted a picture of herself lounging in a pink bikini on Tuesday. After seeing the snapshot, a fan commented on the pic and criticized her appearance.

"Oh [Kaitlynn]. U look too thin. R U OK?" the follower wrote in a since-deleted post. "You are so beautiful. Hope all is OK. It was nice to see you healthy for a bit modeling. It was normal. It seems like the new norm is being shown as super thin is only exceptional."

Carter then replied, "I mean I been through some s--t lately."

Carter has certainly experienced her fair share of ups and down this year. Back in August, news broke that Carter and Brody Jenner had ended their relationship. Later that month, Carter was spotted packing on the PDA with Miley Cyrus, who had recently called it quits with Liam Hemsworth. But after a whirlwind romance, the two split in September.

Miley Cyrus Slams Rumors She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth

"When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached," a source told E! News last month. "It went from 0 to 60 and [Cyrus] wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away."

Cyrus was then spotted kissing Cody Simpson in early October. They've been packing on the PDA ever since.

