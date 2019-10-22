Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; John Phillips/Getty Images
Jameela Jamil is putting Caroline Flack (UK's Love Island host) on blast. The Good Place actress isn't afraid to speak her mind and share her opinions on social media, which is exactly what she did after learning about the TV host's new gig: The Surgery.
Like the title of the series suggests, the show features a panel of 12 people who try to convince participants that they are in need of plastic surgery. After hearing about this, Jamil shared an article on Twitter that called it a "new low for television."
"Welp. Black Mirror is officially happening guys. It's here," the 33-year-old actress tweeted. Of course, it didn't take long for Flack to leave her own comments about the topic. "Have you managed to see a copy before me ? Please forward .. am desperate to see..," she wrote.
Before Jameela chimed in, though, a person asked the TV host, "are you saying it's not how the article suggested? Is it done in a 'positive, compassionate way"?"
Caroline responded, "Well mental health is a sensitive subject and as we progress we are constantly asked to be more open and visible. My feeling toward the show is that it opens up conversations on why some people turn to surgery to help them lead the life that they believe will make them happier."
The How to Build a Girl actress further expressed her point to the Love Island host.
"This is why I said it was like Black Mirror @carolineflack1," Jameela shared. "Because it's a VERY surreal concept that (perhaps unintentionally) will prey on people's insecurities. I think of the effect on teenagers of the messaging of this. Fingers crossed it doesn't affect anyone negatively."
She continued, "Just wanna remind everyone that teenage cosmetic surgery numbers are the highest they've ever been. Teenage suicide/self harm numbers are the highest they've ever been. Teenage eating disorders are the highest they've ever been. This is why I never shut up. Fix it and I'll chill."
However, The Good Place star explained that, well, her initial tweet came from a good place.
"I didn't go for Caroline. I said the show sounded like black mirror, and Caroline came for me over it," she said. "I was not criticizing her. She didn't create the show. I hope it doesn't cause adverse effects on young people. Reality Tv is so insane these days. A jury judging bodies is wild."
As you know self image is a complicated, sensitive and personal subject. At the heart of this show are people not contestants who have sought help to want to better them selves in their own eyes. Their stories deserve to be told and not ridiculed online. https://t.co/XC9fpLw07t— caroline flack (@carolineflack1) October 22, 2019
While Jameela's concerns about the show were valid, Caroline also brought up a good point about the contestants who signed up for the series.
"As you know self image is a complicated, sensitive and personal subject," she began her caption. "At the heart of this show are people not contestants who have sought help to want to better them selves in their own eyes. Their stories deserve to be told and not ridiculed online."
