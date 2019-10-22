Zooey Deschanel's Husband Jacob Pechenik Officially Files for Divorce

It's almost official, official.

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik are one step closer to being formally single. The 47-year-old film producer filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and is asking for both joint legal and physical custody of their two kids—Elsie Otter Pechenik and Charlie Wolf Pechenik—E! News has learned.

According to the divorce docs, which were obtained by E! News, Jacob cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for ending the marriage, and revealed that he and the New Girl actress had been separated since January. However, they both announced their split, after four years of marriage, in early September.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the former couple previously told E! News in a joint statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."