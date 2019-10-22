Megan Thee Stallion isn't here for the pettiness.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper proudly shared her latest interview with Vogue magazine—detailing what the Houston, Texas native does on a daily—on social media but the moment was short-lived when her makeup artist, Akil McCoy, slid into her comments calling her out for not crediting him accordingly.

In the interview, the 24-year-old rapper was asked, "How did you learn to do makeup?" To which Megan replied, "One day my grandma just bought me hella eyeshadow from like the Dollar Store probably. I was like 12. When she did that, it was over for these b**ches. My mom arched my eyebrows for the first time when I was in ninth grade and I like took over."

But Megan also gave a shoutout to her makeup artist, Akil—who also seems to appear in the Vogue interview. "I like Akil a lot and we get into it like every day. 'Don't do it like that, don't put it like that friend,'" Megan said in the video. "He'll be like, 'I'm not.' And he doing whatever the f**k he wanna' do."

However, that didn't seem to cut it and the both got into it again, but this time in her Instagram comments. The makeup artist went on to leave a comment on her video, writing, "By Akilaface." Megan then replied to his comment, writing, "@akilaface and me."

After that last response from Megan, things quickly got heated.