Please don't stop this celebration, Drake!

The Grammy winner's birthday may not be until later this week. But on Monday night, the "Hotline Bling" rapper decided to celebrate his special day early with a surprise gathering.

E! News has learned Drake and several members of his OVO crew headed to Poppy nightclub for a fun night out. And guess who showed up? The one and only Rihanna.

"Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake's table by security," a source shared with E! News. "Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends."

Based on Instagram Stories, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson was also hanging out with Rihanna inside the Hollywood hot spot.