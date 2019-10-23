Ve Neill x NYX's Glow in the Dark Makeup Is a Halloween Wonderland

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When we heard the announcement that the award-winning makeup artist behind The Hunger Games and A Star Is Born, Ve Neill, teamed up with fan favorite beauty brand NYX Professional Makeup to create six new spooky looks for Halloween, we were super stoked. The kind of stoked where you already KNOW without seeing any of the products, that eleven times out of ten, you're going to buy everything that the makeup expert advises!

That being said, you'll go mad for the limited-edition looks—fabulously called Wonderland After Dark—which showcases a cast of familiar friends—from Alice to the Chesire Cat to the Queen of Hearts—all with a wicked twist: the makeup GLOWS IN THE DARK!

We sat down with the in-demand makeup connoisseur and Face Off judge who shared with us how the idea to do a glow-in-dark makeup line came about. She says, "NYX Professional Makeup knows my fascination with transformation, and Glow-On Lip Gloss is a beauty look transformer. It changes color under blacklight, revealing a new neon shade. Another thing people might not realize about this product is that it can be used to accent various parts of the face, outside of your lips. The versatility and surprise factor of Glow-On Lip Gloss makes it a must-have for Halloween.

Check out Ve Neill's seven makeup must-haves to up your Halloween game below.