by Pamela Avila | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 1:22 PM

Peter Weber, The Bachelor

ABC

Bachelor Nation, rejoice! 

It looks like The Bachelor's Peter Weber is feeling like himself again after the fall he suffered in San Jose, Costa Rica earlier this month that caused him to get 22 stitches on his forehead. 

According to Us Weekly, Peter had "split open his face" after tripping while holding two cocktail glasses and was immediately rushed to a hospital that was two hours away. 

Chris Harrison even took to Instagram to share a statement about the beloved bachelor's injury at the time. 

"There's been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of," Harrison wrote. 

But it looks like the worst is now behind us! 

This past weekend Peter was seen—for the first time after his accident—with a bandaged forehead as he posed for a photo with a fan in Lima, Peru.

Watch

Bachelor Stars Share Advice for New Bachelor Peter Weber

In the photo, shared on Instagram, Peter was smiling and seemingly in good spirits as he stopped to show the fan some love.

It looks like Peter was taking a stroll through Kennedy Park in Peru when he stopped to take the photo, which was captioned, "SPOILER ALERT! i won the bachelor." 

We're happy to see Peter is fully recovered and we're so ready for season 24 of The Bachelor

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
