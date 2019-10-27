It's not completely over for Teresa Giudice andJoe Giudice.

The Bravolebrities announced the future of their marriage during Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked. The reality TV personality sat down with Andy Cohen for the interview while Joe appeared via video chat from Italy.

When Andy brought up Teresa's comments about whether or not she would stay with Joe if he got deported, the 47-year-old had some thoughts. "If we stay together, we stay together," Joe told Andy point-blank. "If we don't, we don't. You know, it's a conversation that... you know, we'll see."

He later added, "I mean, listen, I don't like that she said that... No matter what happens, I'll always love her."

However, it seems they may get to have that conversation soon, because the Bravo star revealed that she plans to visit her husband in the next few weeks. "We won't know until we see each other," the fitness guru said.

It will mark the first time she's seen him in the three years and eight months he's been away.