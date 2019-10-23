Can We Talk About How Katie Holmes Has Become a Fall Fashion Icon?

56 days later and we're still thinking about Katie Holmes' cashmere cardigan and bra set.

On Aug. 27th, the 40-year-old star woke up in her NYC home and went to her closet, selecting an oatmeal grey duo that she paired with perfectly fitted denim jeans for a casual day out. Then, in an inspired moment, she chose to button just one of the three cardigans on the button, letting the matching bandeau bra show as she hailed a taxi. Little did she know that fateful decision would inadvertently cause an Internet frenzy, with the fashion world losing their minds over the outfit.

And yes, months later, we're still obsessing over the iconic look, as well as almost every other outfit Katie has sported since the headline-making cardigan-bra's debut; the Dawson's Creek alum's fall 2019 fashion has been⁠—in a word⁠—killer.

Sure, she has sported some of the hottest trends (Slip dresses, blazers and animal print, oh my!) and go-to colors of the season, but Katie has managed to make it all look so damn easy and effortless whether she's at New York Fashion Week or just going to grab a coffee in the Big Apple.