Sofia Vergara x Walmart Holiday Collection: 9 Outfits We Need

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Drop everything you're doing because Sofia Vergara's Walmart holiday collection just dropped, and it's going to save you money while keeping you stylish AF this holiday season. The body inclusive actress, activist and designer has teamed up with the renowned family department store yet again to deliver trendy denims and fitted party frocks to make the season surprisingly chic.

From the latest bodysuits in snakeskin print, to the most on-trend cut-out knit sweater tops, to wash updates on all Sofia's classic jeans—our favorite are the Sofia Skinny with over 60 5 star reviews—you can stock up your winter wardrobe (and save major bucks). Everything you love about designer clothes, at Walmart prices, Sofia's line also ranges from sizes 0-20 in denim and XXS-3X in dresses, tops and rompers, which is something both you and your budget can get behind during the holidays.

Here are nine of our favorites below.