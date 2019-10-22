Keegan-Michael Key’s Impersonation of Barack Obama Is a Must-See

Tue., Oct. 22, 2019

Keegan Michael Key, Barack Obama

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images, Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Barack Obama, is that you? Well, not quite.

During an appearance on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres ShowKeegan-Michael Key was asked to put his celebrity impersonations to the test. Alas, host Ellen DeGeneres had a twist. Since the actor narrates Netflix's new animation of Dr. SeussGreen Eggs and Ham, he was tasked with reading another of the author's classic books.

The Key & Peele comedian kicked things off by mimicking the former president's voice as he read One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Effortlessly, he channeled Obama, nailing his cadence and adding in long pauses for emphasis.

"Say, what a lot of fish there are," Key read. "Yeah, some are red. And some are blue. Some are old and some are new."

Throughout the segment, DeGeneres and Key couldn't keep it together, especially when he had to an impression of Sofia Vergara reading Green Eggs and Ham.

Photos

Ellen DeGeneres' Halloween Costumes Through the Years

"OK, Jay," Key began, getting inspiration Vergara's Modern Family character Gloria. "I do not like green eggs and ham. I do not like them, Sam I Am!"

Check out the video above and see if you can keep a straight face during Key's hilarious impressions.

TAGS/ Barack Obama , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Celebrities , Sofia Vergara , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
