Taylor Nolan is speaking out about her relationship status with Derek Peth.
Back in 2017, the Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during the season four reunion special for the hit series. However, about a year later, Taylor and Derek announced their split in an exclusive joint statement to E! News.
"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the statement read. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."
Now that some time has passed, newly single Taylor is opening up about her relationship with Derek on the latest episode of her podcast, Let's Talk About It. During the podcast, Taylor is joined by her BFF Vanessa Grimaldi, who asks about the possibility of the Bachelor Nation couple dating again in the future.
Looking back at her latest relationship, with a man she refers to as "Canada Man," Taylor says she's been "craving" that "affection" that she did experience with Derek.
"But I don't think that you would date Derek again," Vanessa says to her pal. "Would you?"
After a bit of a pause and laughs, Taylor confirms that she and Derek have not spoken "in over a year."
Taylor went on to talk about the struggles she had with dating someone in the public eye and having to question someone's intentions.
Though the podcast sparked speculation of a possible reconciliation with Derek and Taylor, she confirms to E! News exclusively that they "have not spoken or seen each other."
"All I was saying is that I wouldn't rule it out down the line if we actually talked and had some closure," Taylor shares. "Our relationship was really hard at times and a lot of things were changing in both our lives but he also was my best friend and he really actually saw a future with me and loved me so I don't know. [I'm] not trying to get back together, but it's been a long time."
Taylor was introduced to Bachelor Nation on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, while viewers met Derek on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.
You can listen to Taylor's entire podcast episode above!
