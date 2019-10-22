Watch Ray J and Princess Love Take Gender Reveals to New Heights

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 10:03 AM
Ray J and Princess Love are taking gender reveals to a whole new level.
On Tuesday morning, the Love and Hip Hop stars took to Instagram and revealed the unique way they found out the sex of their second child.
As it turns out, helicopters were definitely in order.
"We about to hop on the chopper and they're going to lay down the smoke. It will be pink or blue," Ray J shared in a video. "We're going to find out way up in the air."
While Princess Love stayed behind with their daughter Melody, the reality star admitted that she "took a peek" beforehand.
So what's it going to be? Drumroll please!
Ray J and Princess Love are expecting a little dude! "We having a boy," the "Sexy Can I" rapper shouted from a helicopter.
The epic gender reveal has us thinking of all the Hollywood moms and dads who went above and beyond when announcing the sex of their upcoming babies.
Take a look at the fun, wild and totally creative ways famous parents revealed all in our gallery below.
When finding out the sex of baby No. 2, the Love & Hip Hop stars called in a helicopter to help reveal the gender. Spoiler alert: It's a boy!
Jorge Bautista
With the help of OC Balloon Bar and Hanna Andersson outfits, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announces on Instagram that she's having a girl!
@NikkiRyanPhotography
While filming their digital series What Now? (produced by Kinetic Content), the couple headed to Skydive Perris for a high-flying reveal. Skydivers fell from the sky with a banner that read, "It's a boy!"
Article continues below
When revealing the sex of baby No. 3, the Very Cavallari star posted a photograph of her and Jay that is entirely in black and white—minus a pair of pink baby-size sneakers in her hand. Yep, it's a girl!
Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
Warning: If the American Idol winner is co-hosting an award show with Brad Paisley, news is likely to be shared. At the 2018 CMA Awards, Carrie shared the sex of her second child during an opening monologue that got fans cheering across the country.
Discovery
When revealing the sex of their fifth child, the Fixer Upper stars gave the honor to Gage, a kid whom the family met through the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Article continues below
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
When announcing the sex of her second child, the supermodel took to Instagram with a photo from her red carpet appearance at the Grammys. "Mama and her baby boy," she wrote to her followers. Surprise!
YouTube
When finding out the sex of their first child, the You star and boyfriend Matte Babel learned the answer from a group of Power Rangers. We'd tell you more but maybe it's best to watch their YouTube video.
"It's a girl!!!" Rob wrote on Instagram after hosing a party with his wife Bryiana. "We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."
Article continues below
When The Big Bang Theory star and girlfriend Alaina Meyer chose to reveal the sex of their baby, the couple hosted a paint party. "A day I'll never forget," the actor wrote on Instagram.
Before celebrating Christmas, the Olympic swimmer and supermodel hosted a gender reveal party. When they opened a giant present, pink balloons came fluttering out.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
"@Cashwarren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce," the actress captioned a video of her and the other Alba girls opening up a giant Honest Company box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti. "#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree"
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?