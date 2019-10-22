Chrissy Teigen thinks Miley Cyrus has people "on edge" with her latest social media activity.

On Tuesday, the author and TV personality took to Twitter to share her thoughts on social media in what she called her "morning rant." In her series of posts, Teigen referenced Cyrus, who has been making headlines for her recent behavior online.

Teigen, 33, started off her series off tweets by addressing outrageous claims about her and husband John Legend. You might recall, back in 2018 a reporter linked the couple to the discredited sex trafficking conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate.

"u know what is not great? I still have to read on social media many times a day that John and I are pedophiles and look at photoshopped/miscaptioned photos of us on 'Epstein Island' and I just have to deal with it because 'people are crazy these days,'" Teigen tweeted Tuesday. "if I take legal action, it gets worse because then, to them, it's true and I'm trying to 'silence' them. It's on posts about anything. Random 90 days fan pages, meme accounts, anything. Even if the content is normal, the comments are....this s--t."