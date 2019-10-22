Jenna Dewan's Daughter Is Hilariously Monitoring Mom's Pregnancy Diet

Jenna Dewan has a pint-sized food police on her hands.

During a sit-down on Good Morning America, the Gracefully You author revealed the unique role her 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum has been playing in her current pregnancy with beau Steve Kazee. The couple shared the exciting news of their first child together last month in a statement, telling People, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"

It sounds like Everly is equally as thrilled—and also careful. "She's too excited," Dewan told GMA's Michael Strahan. "I go to eat something, she's like, 'Mom, is that good for the baby?' Like she feeds me. And I have to be honest. I had candy corn the other day and I was like, 'No, it's not,' and she was like, 'Hmm, should put that back.' And I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

The dance pro added, "She's very excited She said she's waited her whole life for this. Her whole six years."