Camila Cabello, meet Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The 22-year-old singer met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while visiting Kensington Palace earlier this month. The trio also met with the 10 finalists of the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards.

Kensington Palace shared pictures from the event via Instagram on Tuesday.

"I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year's Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," Cabello said. "Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational. Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing, and they really blew me away."

The awards celebrate "the selfless, brave and exceptional achievements" of young people between the ages of 12 and 17. They're given to those who have inspired others, showed courage or made a difference in their communities.

While all 10 finalists were invited to the Palace to be recognized for their work, only three will be honored at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards this November. Hazel, Rachel and Scarlett are this year's recipients.