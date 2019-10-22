Just because Lindsay Lohandeleted a shady Instagram post doesn't mean it was going to just slide away.

Amid Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's budding romance, the fellow former Disney star had some strong words for the Australian performer over on her Instagram account. According to a screenshot of the since-deleted post, Lohan called out Simpson with a photo of him and her sister, Ali Lohan.

"When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson," the caption read. "Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future." The harsh words were seemingly aimed at Simpson and his previous romance with Ali.

Lindsay, who served as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia and correctly guessed he was the star behind the robot mask, had previously called him out on the show over dating her sister and buying him furniture.