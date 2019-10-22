Sorry Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Like Shopping

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder, is she a shopaholic just like Carrie Bradshaw?

As it turns out, the answer is a resounding no. "I'm not a crazy shopper," the Sex and the City alum admitted on Australia's 101.9 The Fox radio show. "I haven't been for many years. I mean, I think I used to be a little more so. But shopping sometimes can give me anxiety."

"I feel bad," she continued. "If I buy something, I'm like, ‘Oh do I really need that? Will I want that in five years? Is that going to look good on me in 5 years?'"

However, she has picked up Carrie's hoarding habits, which husband Matthew Broderick just can't seem to understand. "I keep thinking like, ‘Oh what about when I retire?' which Matt is like, 'We're never going to retire,'" the actress revealed. "But I ‘ll be like in my closet like, 'I should definitely keep that sweater because when I retire, when I'm in Ireland."