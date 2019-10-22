Joe Giudice Speaks Out For the First Time Since Leaving For Italy

Joe Giudice is a changed man.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke out for the first time since he was released from U.S. ICE custody and flown to his native Italy on October 11. "You just gotta look forward," he began a video message posted on Bravo's The Daily Dish, "And never look back."

"Life, it's always better to through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know?" the 47-year-old continued. "It's a much bigger picture when you're looking through the windshield. But, at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody's perfect."

Now, following his 41-month prison sentence and 7 months in ICE custody, Joe knows he has grown. "I've learned a valuable lesson from all this," he admitted. "I know my family is the most important thing to me. But it's better that I'm out here than in there."

He concluded the short clip with a shout out to his wife Teresa Giudice and their four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.