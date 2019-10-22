Mrs. Petty is in the building!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty revealed they tied the knot on Monday after less than a year of dating. The "Megatron" rapper made the exciting announcement on Instagram with an adorable video which showed off a set of "Mr. and Mrs." mugs as well as a pair of matching baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she captioned the post with a bride and groom emoji.

Immediately, her a-list pals began to wish the pair a forever of happiness together.

"Congrats queen!" wrote Christina Aguilera. Chimed in Naomi Campbell, "Congratulations to you both on your beautiful Union." Meanwhile, La La Anthony gushed, "Congrats Nick!! !! u did it."

While Winnie Harlow said they "deserve all the happiness in the world," rapper Juicy J chimed in with a simple "Congrats!!!" And, of course, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast were over the moon. Eva Marcille weighed in with "CONGRATULATIONS Mrs. Petty," and NeNe Leakes seemed speechless, writing "OMGGGG!"