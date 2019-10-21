Elaine Hendrix definitely won the internet this week.

The actress most widely known for her role as Meredith Blake in the 1998 film The Parent Trap, took to the internet today to share some hilarious words of encouragement with her former co-star Dennis Quaid. On Monday, the Midway star confirmed that he was engaged to Laura Savoie.

While an engagement is very exciting news, what really got fans going was the hilarious online response from his former movie fianceé. "Watch out for those twins," Elaine tweeted alongside an article of Dennis' engagement news. Looks like she's giving a word to the wise to the love of his life. To make matters even funnier, Dennis is actually the father to twins Thomas Quaid and Zoe Quaid from his marriage to Kimberly Quaid.

But, of course, Elaine was simply poking fun at her old co-star and giving out her fair share of 90's nostalgia.