Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary appears to have caused quite a stir in the royal family.

Over the weekend, ITV aired Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which documented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Africa. The documentary featured interviews from both Harry and Meghan, during which they both addressed the media attention, as well as backlash, they've been receiving. Harry even discussed the rumored rift between him and brother Prince William during one part of the documentary.

"Inevitably stuff happens," Harry told journalist Tom Bradby. "But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."

So what did the royal family think about the couple's documentary revelations? According to royal sources, they were "fairly astonished" by the "level of personal detail" that Harry and Meghan shared in the doc. It seems as though eyebrows were raised over the decision to discuss, on the record, Harry's feelings about a "distance" between him and William, when the Palace has "tried so hard to play down rumors of a rift in recent months."