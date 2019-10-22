My favorite behind-the-scenes memory is…

"One in particular that sticks out. Well, there's two. First of all, the first time I ever put on the Black Canary jacket, I cried. I'm not going to lie. I was so excited," Cassidy said.

And then there was the time she was in the middle of an intense and tearful scene, one she tried to remain in the zone for, but on a turnaround she looked at her phone.

"I looked at my phone and I had text messages from John Barrowman. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. This is interesting.' So, I looked at them. [Laughs.] He basically went into my trailer and, like, pulled down his pants and sent a picture of him, like, sitting on my couch, not entirely naked, obviously…I saw his bum…And then he went over to the refrigerator and took another picture, a selfie of him and his bum, and I just started cracking up. It also was really good, I needed the release, I needed to laugh a little because it was a really intense serious scene," Cassidy recalled with a laugh. "I also showed [Stephen Amell] who the scene was with and he was like, ‘Oh, god! I don't want to see that.' … John Barrowman over all brought so much joy and laughter and so much fun. There were so many fun times when he was around. I loved that. I thought the whole thing was freakin' hilarious. It was awesome."