Raise Your Glass to Pink's Best Looks Ever

Pink is a style icon on stage and off.

In just a few days, the rock star will be honored with the People's Champion Award at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, but we are getting the party started earlier by looking back the 40-year-old performer's best red carpet looks.

Pink is never afraid to show off her signature style on the red carpet. From rocking a gorgeous feather gown at the 2018 Grammys to selecting a menswear inspired look for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the married star is truly a style chameleon with her many different looks.

Check out all of Pink's best red carpet moments below including her stunning yellow dress at this year's Brit Awards and the beautiful white tiered number she wore to the 2017 Country Music Awards. We can hardly wait to see what she picks for the People's Choice Awards.