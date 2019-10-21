Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are "Doing Very Well" Following Split

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 12:52 PM
It's all "positive vibes" between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
Earlier this month, E! News learned that the beauty mogul and the Grammy nominee decided to press pause on their relationship after two years together. "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source told E! News in early October. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."
Though they decided to take a break, Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, continued to spend together, along with their daughter, Stormi Webster, 1. Now, it seems as though Kylie and Travis might already be back on.
"Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Everyone thinks they are back together or already are," one insider tells E! News. "They haven't made anything official but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that."
"Travis has been around the last few days and things are going well," the source adds. "There are very positive vibes between them."
The insider also shares that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Astroworld rapper are planning to trick-or-treat together for Halloween with Stormi and they are "looking forward to it."
Splash News
"They will do something together as a family," the source says. "All the littlest cousins will be together at some point in their costumes. They will have candy at home and a little party. They also may go to a few houses in their community too."
It was just days ago that Kylie and Travis reunited for a "family fun" night out with their daughter. The trio, along with Kourtney Kardashian and her two youngest kids, visited Nights of The Jack in Calabasas, Calif.
"All parents were extremely hands on, and Kylie and Travis specifically were such a great team," a source shared with E! News. "They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller."
The insider added that Kylie and Travis "were extremely attentive" with Stormi and "had their eyes on her at all times."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
