by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 11:04 AM
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro enjoyed a daddy-daughter date with his little on Ariana Sky this weekend.
The Jersey Shore star took his baby girl to a pumpkin patch. The dynamic duo enjoyed a variety of fall activities. Not only did they take a train ride through an arrangement of pumpkins and bales of hay but they also made a few new animal friends. They met goats, ducks and chickens. In addition, they wondered through a maze.
Of course, the proud papa captured several of these memorable moments and posted a few precious pics to Instagram. He also shared a few snapshots of the dynamic duo watching cartoons and eating breakfast the next day.
"My mornings couldn't get any better!!!" he wrote on the social network.
It looks like Ariana has been having all kinds of pre-Halloween fun. Her mother, Jen Harley, also took her to a pumpkin patch with a few pals earlier this month. In addition, Ariana dressed up as Tinker Bell and went trick-or-treating at school.
Ronnie's outing came about a week after he called it quits for good with Jen. While the two were an on-again, off-again couple for quite some time, this all changed once they reached a "no-turning-back point."
Earlier this month, Ronnie was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and felony domestic violence following a reported altercation with Jen. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.
"The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo," his attorney told E! News at the time. "We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."
An emergency protective order was also issued. Per multiple reports, Ronnie is able to visit with his daughter but must stay at least 100 yards away from Jen.
"Jen is the victim of a crime," her attorney told E! News earlier this month. "She is cooperating with police authorities, and she is continuing to do that. Her concern is to protect herself and her daughter. She is going to do what is necessary to protect her daughter's interests and health."
Over the weekend, TMZ reported that Ronnie is no longer being accused of kidnapping.
