by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 8:58 AM
Did Kris Jenner get caught in a lie?
"Lamar is writing a book," Khloe Kardashianrelays to Kylie Jenner in this promo video for next Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Continuing, the Good American co-founder goes on to explain that she discovered something surprising between the pages of Odom's 2019 memoir, titled Darkness to Light. "In the book, I found out that mom's lying to me," she reveals.
And though we're not yet privy to the details of this alleged deception, Kris Jenner does appear to be aware of an issue that needs fixing in the new promo. "I'm trying to do damage control," the Kar-Jenner matriarch says solemnly, while footage of her scrolling intently through her smartphone flashes onscreen.
Whether or not Kris can actually fix the problem remains to be seen. We don't see any formal confrontation between her and Khloe in the preview clip, but it sounds like True Thompson's mom has a hefty stake in all this and is both surprised and upset by whatever she found out while reading Odom's memoir.
And it seems her mother understands the gravity of the situation. Conceivably referring to Kris' apprehension about the scenario and how her daughter is going to react to it, Scott Disick tells Khloe later on, "She literally thinks you're gonna, like, come for her," to which Khloe quickly responds, "Guess what? I am."
See the back-and-forth play out in the preview clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
