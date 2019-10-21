Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Likes "Not Knowing" His Sexuality

Antoni Porowski doesn't want to be defined by any labels.

The star of Netflix's hit Queer Eye series is opening up about his personal life in a new interview for GQ Hype. In the feature, published Monday morning, the 35-year-old author talks to the outlet about his sexuality and how working with the Fab Five has made him "more comfortable in my skin."

While Queer Eye viewers see Antoni and his co-stars transform the lives of contestants on the show, the series has also had a major impact on the Fab Five as well. Speaking to GQ about PDA, Antoni explains, "I never thought I would be that person. With all of them, there's a level of comfortability that I've gained."

Antoni, who has dated both men and women in the past, tells the outlet that he doesn't define himself by one specific label. Of his sexuality, Antoni shares, "I don't really know and I kind of like not knowing."