Turns out it wasn't quite happily ever after for Laura and Aladin on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Weeks after the two had their wedding ceremony (they were previously married so they could, uh, get close to one another), Laura and Aladin put their problems on display at the "Tell All" reunion. The two are seemingly discussing divorce, and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at what happens with Laura's skeptical son Liam joins the conversation in the episode airing Monday, Oct. 21 on TLC.

"Mom, are you OK?" Liam asks.