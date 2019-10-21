Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello Are Back Together One Week After Split

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 7:26 AM

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello are giving their relationship a second chance.

"Jenni and Zack are back together and trying to work things out," an insider told E! News. "Jenni is still processing her feelings about everything that happened over the last couple [of] weeks."

However, another source told E! News this is more of a trial run for the pair.

News of the reconciliation came shortly after the Jersey Shore star and her main man were spotted attending last weekend's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. It also came less than two weeks after the two called it quits.

News of the split came hours after MTV aired an episode of Jersey Shore in which Carpinello was seen wrapping his arm around Angelina Pivarnick in Las Vegas. He was also accused of grabbing her butt.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," Farley wrote via Instagram shortly after the episode aired. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For five months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

In addition, Pivarnick and Farley got into a heated exchange on social media. Carpinello also apologized for his actions.

"I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for," he wrote in a statement on his Instagram. "Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome." 

Farley and Carpinello sparked romance rumors earlier this year. Farley then confirmed their relationship in April, and the two made their red carpet debut as a couple in May. However, the duo have actually known each other for years. In fact, Carpinello was there when Farley tied the knot with her now-ex Roger Mathews. Mathews and Farley filed for divorce in September 2018 and finalized their divorce in August 2019. They share two children together: Meilani and Greyson.

