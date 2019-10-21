Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello are giving their relationship a second chance.

"Jenni and Zack are back together and trying to work things out," an insider told E! News. "Jenni is still processing her feelings about everything that happened over the last couple [of] weeks."

However, another source told E! News this is more of a trial run for the pair.

News of the reconciliation came shortly after the Jersey Shore star and her main man were spotted attending last weekend's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. It also came less than two weeks after the two called it quits.

News of the split came hours after MTV aired an episode of Jersey Shore in which Carpinello was seen wrapping his arm around Angelina Pivarnick in Las Vegas. He was also accused of grabbing her butt.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," Farley wrote via Instagram shortly after the episode aired. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For five months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."