What breakup?

Ariel Winter was spotted hanging out with her longtime beau, Levi Meaden, on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The Modern Family actress appeared to be all smiles and was spotted hugging the 32-year-old Canadian actor after they left a studio in North Hollywood, Calif.

The pair kept things casual and low-key during their mid-day outing, as the 21-year-old actress donned a grey long-sleeve shirt, black leggings and white sneakers. She also styled her hair in a chic messy bun and appeared to have no makeup. The Breaking In actor also went for a laid-back vibe and dressed in a long-sleeve burgundy tee that he paired with black denim jeans and combat boots.

So why is their recent hang out news? About two weeks ago, rumors swirled online that the longtime pair decided to go their separate ways. However, after seeing their latest outing, it appears that isn't entirely the case.