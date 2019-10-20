Maggie Rogers Shares Powerful Message Following Sexist Behavior at One of Her Shows

Maggie Rogers is making it loud and clear that at her shows "there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind." 

On Saturday night, during her ACL Live performance at the Moody Theater in Austin, two men in the crowd interrupted her acoustic performance of her hit song "Alaska" to catcall the 25-year-old singer. 

One of the men had yelled for Rogers to "take your top off" while another concertgoer also yelled, "you cute though." But Rogers is taking a stand against the sexist behavior that men and other concertgoers feel entitled to. Consequently, she took to social media to share a powerful message

"every night before the alaska acoustic encore, i speak about gratitude and growth and change. it's the most vulnerable part of the set. just me and a guitar before i say goodnight," Rogers wrote in her Instagram caption. 

After the two men in question interrupted her in the middle of her speech, Rogers said she felt "stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also — on a really basic level — it really hurt my feelings." Rogers went on to express that she steps out on stage every night and gives every part of herself.

"and my community shows up every night and together, we create a safe space to amplify each other. to allow relief. to allow release. there's a deep amount of trust there," she added. 

Her Instagram comments and Twitter replies — where she also posted her thoughts — were inundated with support from fans and followers.

"Reason 17373849494 why I love YOU ❤️. When you stand up for you, you're standing up for all of us. We appreciate you and we have your back. I was there at Radio City when you swiftly and gracefully clapped back at yet another douche-y comment during this most sacred part of your set. I couldn't believe his crudeness, especially in a moment of such vulnerability for you, but I felt an enormous amount of respect for the way you handled him," commented the former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue and Project Runway starElaine Welteroth

"But you shouldn't have been put in that position. And I'm sorry that this kind of behavior continues to creep up even in the safe space you've created for your fans on tour. Stay strong, keep being YOU, sis," Welteroth added. 

Read the full statement below

We applaud Rogers for standing up to the men who made those inappropriate comments and hope this is a lesson learned to anybody else who thinks this type of behavior is ever acceptable. 

