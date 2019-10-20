How John Krasinski Firmly Left Jim Halpert in the Past

When you're a struggling actor, just starting out in this crazy business of show, there's but one dream: To land that one role, find that one character that'll allow you to breakthrough in a big way and put your career on the map.

The double-edge to that sword of success, however, is that when people fall in love with you in a particular role, you can sort of become synonymous with it and audiences find themselves unable--or unwilling--to see you as anything else. This is especially true if you're lucky enough to find such success on a beloved and long-running TV show, where years of your life are given over one single role. And when the time does come for the show to end, that signature character of yours can be hard to shake, haunting your career like a specter.

Some actors lean into it, either chasing roles that fit the mold or attempting to keep the character alive outright in some way or another. Others do everything in their power to make you forget they ever played the part to begin with. And then there are those who find themselves somewhere in the middle, not quite running from their past, but still finding new and surprising ways to reinvent themselves in the process.

John Krasinski is one of them.