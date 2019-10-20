Lizzo Promotes Self-Care at We Can Survive Benefit Concert

Lizzo is always here to make us feel good as hell.

On Saturday night, Oct. 19, the Hollywood Bowl hosted the 7th Annual We Can Survive benefit concert supporting the American Cancer Society.

The sold-out show featured some of today's billboard chart-toppers including the "Truth Hurts" singer herself, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Becky G and a surprise performance by Halsey.

In true Lizzo fashion, the singer reminded the audience in attendance about the importance of body positivity and self-love.

"I want people to feel good! We can heal the world but first, we have to heal ourselves," Lizzo told fans during a heartfelt speech. "Your energy is important tonight."

Throughout her performance, she continued to preach about the importance of self-care and shared something she recently did to practice it herself.

In a video posted by 97.1 AMP Radio, Lizzo said, "Sometimes it can be as important as standing up for yourself, honoring your emotions, speaking your mind and taking your time. I recently just practiced self-care and I think you're going to be very proud of me. Guess what I did? I finally blocked this boy on Instagram and deleted his number! Self-care, boo, self-care."