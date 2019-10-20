Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Star-Studded Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 9:55 AM
Jennifer Lawrence's wedding was the place to be for celebs on Saturday.
The 29-year-old actress married her beau Cooke Maroney on the grounds of the Belcourt Mansion in Rhode Island, at dusk, in front of 150 people, including her BFFs Adele and Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and David O. Russell, who directed the bride in the movie Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Oscar.
"Guests were greeted on a lawn with cocktails served in copper mugs," an eyewitness told E! News. "The wedding had all the touches of fall with dark colored flowers, apples in baskets and open fire spits roasting beef. All the food was prepared outdoors with wood roasted fish and heirloom roasted carrots and squash as part of the menu."
The bride, a celebrity spokesmodel for Dior, wore a wedding dress by the brand, while the groom wore a black Dior tux.
After the ceremony, guests headed indoors for a reception. They ate dinner at long tables. The food was served family style.
Lawrence's engagement to Maroney, a director at Gladstone 64, one of the Gladstone art galleries, was confirmed early this year.
See photos of celebrity guests at the wedding:
The actress and her beau arrive for the wedding ceremony.
The actress arrives for her BFF's wedding.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dazzles in a long-sleeve dress that features a jewel-adorned design.
Kris Jenner's boyfriend heads to the rehearsal dinner.
The couple waits to take a boat to the rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island in Newport, Rhode Island.
Hello from J.Law's rehearsal dinner! The British singer and BFF to the bride arrives to the festivities in a royal blue coat.
The A-list actress is joined by her brother and sister-in-law for the Rhode Island clambake.
Jennifer and Cooke's wedding is already proving to be quite the star-studded affair. A source tells E! News that Bradley Cooper is also on the guest list.
Everyone's favorite mom-ager makes her entrance in a fur coat. She and Jen have developed quite the friendship over the years, so it's no wonder Kris would come to support.
Here comes the bride! The Oscar winner is spotted leaving New York City before boarding a private jet with Cooke to Rhode Island. "They looked relaxed and excited to be there. They both had big smiles on their faces as they got off the jet," an eyewitness told E! News.
