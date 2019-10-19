Selena Gomez Always Keeps It Real: Relive Her Most Candid Revelations

It's a new era!

Selena Gomez is making fans' dreams come true after teasing new music earlier this week. The 27-year-old star, who has shied away from the spotlight in the last year, is suddenly very active on social media. As of late, the Texas native has shared several cryptic posts on Instagram, and on Friday, she seemingly confirmed that a new single was on the way. "I needed to lose you to love me," she captioned her post, alongside a black-and-white portrait. "10.23. Link in bio."

It's safe to fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the pop star, whose last album debuted in 2015. However, earlier this year, Selena talked about wanting to "feel at a good place" with her upcoming album before rushing into anything.

"I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved," she explained in June on the Tonight Show.