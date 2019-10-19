Kate was also happy about returning to the SOS Children's Village. She said she was "so glad we came back to get the full picture." Her husband chimed in, "I could feel that there was more to talk about."

Making their visit even more memorable, the royal couple joined the children for a game of cricket. During the game, Prince William accidentally hit his wife's neck with the ball. "Ha! She's my wife, so I can just about get away with it," he quipped. Luckily, Kate was a good sport and also laughed it off.

Moreover, the pair also joined the kids on the floor for a painting session. They even received friendship bracelets made by the little ones, a pink one for the Duchess of Cambridge and a blue one for Prince William. "Thank you so much for the bracelet," he said. "I won't take it off."

He added, "My children will wonder why I'm wearing it."

Sometimes, unplanned visits prove to be the best ones!