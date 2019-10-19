by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 1:57 PM
Jana Kramer is feeling the love.
After sharing the recent drama with her husband, Mike Caussin, it looks like the couple is ready to move on from it. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the One Tree Hill alum showed off a romantic letter that her husband wrote to her. If anything, this "little thing" tugged at her heartstrings and made her feel the "most loved."
"Well this was a way nice way to wake up," she began her caption, alongside a photo of the handwritten note. "It's the little things that make me feel the most loved so waking up to this meant the world."
She continued, "I also wanted to share this because I feel so often all we do is complain about our partners to our friends etc instead of saying how amazing our partners are. So here's a shout out to my husband for making me feel loved this morning. It's the little things like this that goes the long way for me."
As for the sweet letter Mike wrote his wife? It read, "You inspire me and I am so incredibly proud to be your husband!" He signed it, "forever yours, Michael."
Cue the waterworks!
The heartfelt gesture comes nearly two weeks after Jana discovered a topless photo of a woman on his Apple Watch. She found the image after searching through her husband's device, and after trying to contact the sender, she wondered if it was a real person. It turned out it wasn't... it was a bot!
The 35-year-old star opened up about the incident with her listeners on her Whine Down podcast earlier this month and said her "heart just fell" when she saw the picture.
"When I looked, I was like God damnit. I saw it and my heart just fell. It's here. It's happened again," she revealed, trying to hold back the tears. "I'm such a f--king idiot and I immediately called my best friend and I was just shaking crying outside and then I called the number and then I texted it and it was like, ‘Sorry hun, can't talk on the phone. Do you want me to come over?' and I was just like, ‘You texted my husband. I would love to know your correspondence. Please from one woman to another.'"
She later explained that even though the image of the woman was just a bot, she felt deeply hurt by it.
"I need him to understand how deep that wound is for me when I discover something, whether he did something or not," she expressed. "That is just like—it's painful. And I just can't physically hold that anymore."
However, it looks like the couple is stronger than ever. Earlier this week, Jana took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the incident and said she and Mike "learned a big lesson."
"Sometimes it's better to share when it's a scar and not a wound," she wrote. "Nonetheless we are glad we helped others not feel alone in the great fight of love;)."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?